Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. 30,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

