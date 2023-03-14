Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Andrew Russell Buys 81,050 Shares

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVSGet Rating) insider Andrew Russell bought 81,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$29,988.50 ($19,992.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

