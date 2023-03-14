Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Andrew Russell Buys 81,050 Shares

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Russell bought 81,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$29,988.50 ($19,992.33).

Bravura Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Bravura Solutions alerts:

About Bravura Solutions

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravura Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravura Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.