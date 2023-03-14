Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Andrew Russell Buys 81,050 Shares

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Russell bought 81,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$29,988.50 ($19,992.33).
Bravura Solutions Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
About Bravura Solutions
Featured Articles
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bravura Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravura Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.