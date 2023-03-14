Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. 138,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.69. Braskem has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Braskem Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.