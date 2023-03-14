Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Braskem Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. 138,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.69. Braskem has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Institutional Trading of Braskem
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
