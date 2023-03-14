Braintrust Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $757,430.21 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $68.32 million and $757,430.21 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

