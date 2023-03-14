Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Up 12.4% in February

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the February 13th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

NYSE BORR traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 65.98%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $5,164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

