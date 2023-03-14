BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,902. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

