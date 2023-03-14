BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($64.52) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.
BNP Paribas stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49.
BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.
