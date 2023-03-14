BMO Capital Markets Raises Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Price Target to $12.00

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arko Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arko by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

