Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Milestone Wealth LLC

Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 692.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Block by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Block by 42,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Block by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Block by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block Trading Up 4.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,267,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,605,533. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

