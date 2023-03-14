BlackRock Capital Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $250.37 million, a PE ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 398,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 341,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

