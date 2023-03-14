Bitgert (BRISE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bitgert (BRISE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $209.59 million and $6.78 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitgert has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Buying and Selling Bitgert

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

