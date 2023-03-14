Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $15.81

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $276.87 million and $11.78 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $15.81 or 0.00063971 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00146756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00044266 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001636 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.