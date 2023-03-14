Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $127.23 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $127.23 or 0.00519668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $232.90 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,482.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00148211 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00034749 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,336,438 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.