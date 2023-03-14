BitCash (BITC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.51

BitCash (BITC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. BitCash has a market cap of $22,876.09 and approximately $74.51 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One BitCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00413264 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.22 or 0.27939438 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitCash Profile

BitCash’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

