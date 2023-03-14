BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial lowered their target price on BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ BSGM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 482,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. BioSig Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.