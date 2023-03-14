Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNOX. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Bionomics Stock Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ BNOX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

