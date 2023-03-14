Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNOX. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Bionomics Stock Down 10.2 %
NASDAQ BNOX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $10.90.
About Bionomics
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
