bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Trading 0.9% Higher

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.50 and last traded at $96.50. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.68.

BMXMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of bioMérieux from €89.70 ($96.45) to €92.50 ($99.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

