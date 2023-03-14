Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of -49.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Big Lots to earn ($1.70) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -70.6%.

Big Lots Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIG opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 418,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Big Lots by 104.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 359,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 147,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

