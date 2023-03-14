Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ BTTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

(Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

