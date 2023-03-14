Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €190.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank set a €209.00 ($224.73) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €158.10 ($170.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 3.4 %

FRA HNR1 opened at €168.05 ($180.70) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($125.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €172.61.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

