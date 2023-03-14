Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 8,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

