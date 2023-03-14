Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut to Sell at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.57.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

