Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

