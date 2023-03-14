Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.
Barrett Business Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.