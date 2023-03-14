Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BARC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.90) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 241.89 ($2.95).

Barclays Stock Performance

BARC opened at GBX 147.48 ($1.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.55, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 176.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.63. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.42).

Barclays Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,413.79%.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,613 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($11,903.25). In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($220,627.89). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($11,903.25). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

