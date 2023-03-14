Barclays Downgrades SEGRO (LON:SGRO) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 800 ($9.75) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGRO. Citigroup lowered SEGRO to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.68) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.27) to GBX 975 ($11.88) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.21) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,030.50 ($12.56).

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 775 ($9.45) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 825.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 813.88. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 669.20 ($8.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,408 ($17.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SEGRO Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. SEGRO’s payout ratio is -1,645.57%.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 78,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 812 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £641,155.20 ($781,420.11). Insiders have purchased a total of 343,926 shares of company stock valued at $285,669,418 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEGRO

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

