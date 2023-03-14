Barclays Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $636.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $548.00 to $636.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $513.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.56. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

