Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Up to $51.75

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.75, but opened at $60.57. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 175,732 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,912,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

