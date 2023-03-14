Bank of America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 278,642 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 224,730 call options.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 77,013,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,666,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

