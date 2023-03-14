Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 161,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of BAC opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.