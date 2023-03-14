Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Cap of $217.17 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $217.17 million and $14.96 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00006658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00413326 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,232.33 or 0.27918689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 132,437,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,637,317 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

