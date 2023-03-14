Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 24th

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Bancroft Fund Trading Down 3.8 %

BCV stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

