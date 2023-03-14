Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 24th

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Bancroft Fund Trading Down 3.8 %
BCV stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.34.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
