BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 831,501 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.81% of BancFirst worth $229,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
BancFirst Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of BANF stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.63. 9,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.07.
BancFirst Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.73%.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BancFirst (BANF)
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
- DocGo: A Growth Stock Going Higher In 2023
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.