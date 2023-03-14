Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $60,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,211 shares of company stock worth $4,348,160. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

