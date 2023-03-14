Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $48.45 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 801,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,152 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $48,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,848 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $5,999,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

