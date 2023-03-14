Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $47.04 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 655.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,859 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $47,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Biogen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $258.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.07.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

