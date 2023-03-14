Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $42.51 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410,483 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $42,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $1,157,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.96%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

