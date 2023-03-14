Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,318 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Allstate worth $54,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Trading Down 3.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.20.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

