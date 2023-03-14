Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 259,655 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,655 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Digital Realty Trust worth $51,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

DLR opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

