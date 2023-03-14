Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 165,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $44,489,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Waters as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Waters by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $306.34 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.25 and its 200 day moving average is $317.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.