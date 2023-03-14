Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells $66,000.00 in Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,573,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.

Shares of BKKT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,549. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $322.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKKT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bakkt from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

