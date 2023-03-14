Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 53,001 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,001 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $50,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 60.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1,112.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 25.6% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $191.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.03 and a 200 day moving average of $207.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

