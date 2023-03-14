Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,040 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Enphase Energy worth $59,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 66.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $9,691,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $14,392,707. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $211.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.20.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.