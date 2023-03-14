Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $70,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 3.0 %

LLY stock opened at $324.49 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $267.32 and a one year high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.56 and a 200-day moving average of $341.13.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.70.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

