Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,019 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $88,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,307 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

