Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $62,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

