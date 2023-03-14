Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of CDW worth $66,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CDW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CDW by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.53.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

