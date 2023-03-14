Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $75.20 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,870 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Copart worth $75,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

