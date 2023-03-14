Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $57.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,401 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,535,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after buying an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,323,000 after buying an additional 661,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,979,000 after buying an additional 597,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.