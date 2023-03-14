Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 22,691 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 493,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $80,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,649,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,944,000 after buying an additional 158,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $202.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,293,036. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.