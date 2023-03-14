Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,699 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $76,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

